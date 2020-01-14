Short Interest in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Increases By 12.1%

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,650,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 5,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TOL shares. Cfra raised shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

TOL stock opened at $42.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.53. Toll Brothers has a one year low of $33.52 and a one year high of $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 7.06.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $691,045.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 335,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 4.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

