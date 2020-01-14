Analysts Set Expectations for Davita Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVA)

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Davita in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

DVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Davita has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $76.98.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. Davita’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Davita by 31.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 37,375 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Davita in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Davita by 3,290.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,132,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,020 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Davita by 20.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Davita by 768.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 34,939 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

