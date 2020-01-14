Tesla Inc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $5.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.01. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $612.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tesla’s FY2023 earnings at $18.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.89 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $524.86 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $525.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $395.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.06. The firm has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,681 shares of company stock worth $33,831,053 in the last ninety days. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Tesla by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,731 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Tesla by 20.0% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Tesla by 18.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,560 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 6.2% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 77,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Tesla by 9.0% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 149,453 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after acquiring an additional 12,287 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

