Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Centene Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Centene in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald forecasts that the company will earn $5.40 per share for the year.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Centene had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $63.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.91. Centene has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $69.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other Centene news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 49,019 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,451,440.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 100,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $6,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,913,390 shares in the company, valued at $416,393,479.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,519 shares of company stock worth $16,416,060 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Centene by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 40,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.