Brokers Offer Predictions for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst J. Morris now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AEO. Loop Capital cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.64.

AEO stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 20.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 5.9% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,337 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,725 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

