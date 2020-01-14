Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,200%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.83% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 239,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.59. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.91.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.