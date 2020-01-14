-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.05). Sierra Wireless reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 124%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Sierra Wireless’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James downgraded Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 865,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 4.6% in the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 713,039 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 39.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,749 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 9.7% in the third quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of $7.72 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53. The company has a market capitalization of $348.46 million, a PE ratio of 76.08 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

