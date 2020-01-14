-$0.44 EPS Expected for US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services reported earnings of ($0.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.23) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $130.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.30 million. US Well Services had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on USWS. ValuEngine upgraded US Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on US Well Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

In other US Well Services news, Director David J. Matlin bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,690,000.00. 10.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 897,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 3,649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of US Well Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USWS opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. US Well Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

