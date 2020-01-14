Brokerages Anticipate Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.29. Marten Transport also reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.10 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRTN. BidaskClub downgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 367.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,633 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marten Transport stock opened at $21.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.43. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $22.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

