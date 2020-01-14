$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,332,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 1,809.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 215,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGS opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $17.00.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.