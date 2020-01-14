Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) versus Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Critical Survey

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 27.95% 15.92% 1.44% Summit Financial Group 25.07% 13.38% 1.37%

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Summit Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $76.29 million 3.10 $21.92 million $2.01 10.82 Summit Financial Group $112.83 million 2.85 $28.07 million $2.26 11.39

Summit Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Summit Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unity Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.34%. Given Unity Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Unity Bancorp is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Unity Bancorp pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.9% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Summit Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts. It also provides commercial, small business administration, consumer, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company offered its financial services through 19 branch offices located in Bergen, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Somerset, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey, as well as Northampton County, Pennsylvania. Unity Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Trust and Wealth Management, and Insurance. Its community banking services include demand, savings, and time deposits; commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and mortgage warehouse lines of credit, as well as trust and wealth management, and cash management services. The company also offers insurance brokerage services, such as corporate and personal property and casualty insurance products, as well as group health and life insurance products, and consulting services. It operates thirty banking locations. Summit Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia.

