Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) PT Set at €118.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been assigned a €118.00 ($137.21) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEI. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($112.79) price target on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €104.00 ($120.93) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €103.53 ($120.38).

Shares of ETR:BEI opened at €106.80 ($124.19) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €105.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €80.60 ($93.72) and a one year high of €117.25 ($136.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

