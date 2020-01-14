Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 395 at Jefferies Financial Group

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 370 ($4.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 308.08 ($4.05).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 335.39 ($4.41) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 294.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.00. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total value of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

