Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €14.00 Price Target at Barclays

Orange (EPA:ORA) has been assigned a €14.00 ($16.28) target price by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ORA. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.70 ($17.09) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.20 ($18.84).

ORA opened at €13.09 ($15.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €13.89. Orange has a 12-month low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of €15.80 ($18.37).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

