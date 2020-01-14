JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Given a €28.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) price target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JCDecaux presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €27.39 ($31.85).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €26.68 ($31.02) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.60.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

