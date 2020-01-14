Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) received a CHF 120 price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a CHF 116 price target on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 115 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC set a CHF 108 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 101 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 111.60.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

