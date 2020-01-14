Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €51.00 ($59.30) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DLG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.01 ($51.18).

ETR:DLG opened at €47.43 ($55.15) on Tuesday. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €21.06 ($24.49) and a twelve month high of €47.38 ($55.09). The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

