Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Set at $67.00 by Berenberg Bank

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been assigned a $67.00 price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

XOM stock opened at $69.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $66.31 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 4,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

