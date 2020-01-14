Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($53.49).

1COV opened at €40.70 ($47.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €41.87 and a 200-day moving average of €42.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.55. Covestro has a 12-month low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 12-month high of €55.78 ($64.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Analyst Recommendations for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

