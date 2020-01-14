Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $28.81. The company has a current ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 947,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

