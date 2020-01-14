Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FLNT. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research lowered Fluent from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluent from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fluent has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.58.

FLNT stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.11. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Fluent had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fluent will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alexander Mandel acquired 17,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 16,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267,801.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 84,033 shares of company stock worth $165,078 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 48,015 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 186.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fluent by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

