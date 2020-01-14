Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Given New Price Target at Leerink Swann

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its price target hoisted by Leerink Swann from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.82.

BPMC opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.26. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $62.82 and a 12 month high of $102.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.66) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,188. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,967,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

