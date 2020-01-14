JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) to “Neutral”

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryanair has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.67.

Ryanair stock opened at $94.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.89. Ryanair has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $96.79.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, analysts expect that Ryanair will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 44.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

