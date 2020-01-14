Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on STRA. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.50.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $160.10 on Friday. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $106.34 and a fifty-two week high of $189.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.86.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman J Kevin Gilligan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $1,327,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 630.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the second quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 326,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

