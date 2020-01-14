L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $4,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LHX. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris stock opened at $212.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.