Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $1.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $329.43 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.95 and a fifty-two week high of $329.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.62 and its 200-day moving average is $304.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $2.0391 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

