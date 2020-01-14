Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,873,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 9,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 28.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 98,314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total value of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 506 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.95, for a total transaction of $135,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $276.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.81. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $276.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.