Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $755,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 21,557 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,410,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,902,000 after acquiring an additional 561,097 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

Shares of BABA opened at $230.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $569.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.41. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $146.54 and a 1-year high of $225.96.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

