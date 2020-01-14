Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Imperial Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.31.

NYSE DIS opened at $143.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $260.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.60. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

