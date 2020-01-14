Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BTIG Research set a $56.00 price objective on Eidos Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.57.

EIDX stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $828,750.00. Also, CFO Christine Siu sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total value of $2,011,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,771,150 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EIDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,989,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 1,868.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after purchasing an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Eidos Therapeutics by 903.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

Analyst Recommendations for Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX)

