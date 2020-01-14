Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company’s hemostasis product candidates include CB 813d/PF-0520602, CB 2679d/ISU 304 and FXa. Anti-Complement Product consists of CB 2782 and Ophthalmic which are in clinical different trail. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as Targacept, Inc., is based in South San Francisco, Calif. “

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:CBIO opened at $6.79 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.82 and a current ratio of 9.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalyst Biosciences will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 1,131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 703,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 646,249 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 592,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 33,504 shares in the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 514,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 60,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Catalyst Biosciences by 3,533.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 235,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Woodlands Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Biosciences (CBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.