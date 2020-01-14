First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,826 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,348,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,763,000 after buying an additional 577,994 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,976,000 after buying an additional 2,195,893 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,338,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,469,000 after buying an additional 3,246,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,035,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $172,285,000 after buying an additional 517,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,995,000 after buying an additional 62,435 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total value of $1,740,081.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $59.49 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.40 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.11.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie set a $62.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.59.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

