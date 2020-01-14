Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEB. Barclays cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The company’s revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 778.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 33,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

