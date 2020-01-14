Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

OSPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Onespan stock opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.80.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $7,175,900.00. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 6.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 4.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.4% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

