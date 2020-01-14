William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LogicBio Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 9.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 85,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

