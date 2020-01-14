Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$845.16 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.70.

Shares of TSE TOY opened at C$37.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.55. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$34.82 and a 52 week high of C$46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 42.34.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.