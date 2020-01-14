FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Issued By Capital One Financial

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a report released on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.72. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HST. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 1-year low of $15.51 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other Host Hotels and Resorts news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $2,965,209.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,503,058 shares in the company, valued at $64,841,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 5.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 753,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 15.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 245,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,546 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 49.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 379,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

