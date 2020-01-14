Northcoast Research Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy anticipates that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$42.64 and a 52-week high of C$58.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$56.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.04.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$375.04 million.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

