Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PEB)

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $423.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.61 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.18.

PEB stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.31. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $34.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,382,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,371,000 after buying an additional 960,626 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 723,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,126,000 after purchasing an additional 55,375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,251,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,438,000 after purchasing an additional 751,196 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.04%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Earnings History and Estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

