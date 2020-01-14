Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Investment analysts at Desjardins decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for Corus Entertainment’s FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$377.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$381.15 million.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$6.93 and a 1 year high of C$14.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

