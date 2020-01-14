Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

PEBO stock opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $29.81 and a one year high of $34.94. The stock has a market cap of $722.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.38.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.98 million.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $35,380.80. Insiders have sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock valued at $495,312 over the last quarter. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Community Trust & Investment Co. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $5,829,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $5,788,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,062,000 after purchasing an additional 43,948 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 39,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

