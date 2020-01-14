FY2019 EPS Estimates for Fortinet Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortinet in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Eyal now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.61. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fortinet’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.59.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $116.69 on Tuesday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.15 and a 52 week high of $116.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.53 and its 200 day moving average is $89.21. The company has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.01, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,861,385.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Whittle sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.81, for a total transaction of $265,859.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,603.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,961 shares of company stock worth $12,193,482. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 845,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,993,000 after buying an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.