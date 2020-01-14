Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Issued By B. Riley

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SIX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from to in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.73.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.56. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

