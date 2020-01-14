First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,655 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $120,766,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 899,963 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,925,000 after buying an additional 21,585 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 108.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,771 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after buying an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $192.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 181.47, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.61 and its 200 day moving average is $161.22.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $842.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Autodesk from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.50.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

