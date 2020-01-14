Sky Investment Group LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 4,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,480.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,169.74.

AMZN stock opened at $1,891.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,814.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,818.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,566.76 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a market cap of $933.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.