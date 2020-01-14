First Hawaiian Bank Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,762 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 71,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3,560.8% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE PGR opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $75.43. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $84.96.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In other news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 10,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.10, for a total transaction of $758,635.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,755,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,895 shares of company stock worth $3,263,586. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.