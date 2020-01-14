Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 55.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 241,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 13,983 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 568,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after purchasing an additional 42,466 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,996,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 308,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

COF stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.82 and a twelve month high of $105.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.45. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 56,939 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $5,537,887.14. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.