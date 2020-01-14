Tiaa Fsb Has $10.79 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 32,192.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,241,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $401,079,000 after buying an additional 1,237,467 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $339,222,000 after purchasing an additional 508,554 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,444,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,615,000 after purchasing an additional 339,169 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,898,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,897,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,490,450,000 after purchasing an additional 140,627 shares during the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays set a $415.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.25.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $376.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $352.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.56 and a fifty-two week high of $383.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.75%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

