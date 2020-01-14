F3Logic LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

F3Logic LLC reduced its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 806 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,911,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKK opened at $216.22 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $216.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.49 and a 200 day moving average of $203.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.2491 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

