Rexnord Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Sunday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.94 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

RXN opened at $33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.11. Rexnord has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In related news, insider Craig Wehr sold 5,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $173,532.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $433,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Patricia M. Whaley sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 96,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,521.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 2.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 1.1% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 120,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

